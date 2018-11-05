Log InSign up
22,000 linguists annotate your machine learning data 👩🏽‍💻🌏

Gengo.ai lets you quickly annotate data for machine learning using Gengo’s flexible crowd platform. With 22,000+ qualified contributors fluent in 37 languages, you can:

💬 Train a chatbot

🙂 Gather or annotate sentiment analysis data

🖼 Tag images & videos

🤖 Develop or retrain machine translation systems

🔊 Collect, annotate, analyze audio data

Hey Product Hunters! This is Matt, Co-founder of Gengo. With all the hype around AI and machine learning, there remains a huge bottleneck: access to large volumes of high-quality, human-annotated data. Over the years, we've annotated machine learning data for top tech companies across 37 languages. Happy to answer any questions. If you want to talk further, feel free to shoot me an email at matt@gengo.ai.
Geet Khosla@geetkhosla · Family, Health and Entrepreneurship.
@gengo @quanza Congratulations Matt! This looks really great :)
