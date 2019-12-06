Discussion
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Cedrik from Generato here. We are so excited to finally present Generato to all of you 🤩 Thanks a lot to @bramk for hunting us! At Generato we noticed that up to 65% of code is so called infrastructure code. It does not contain the business logic of the project but is needed so that the project is set up correclty. Also this code is the same in many projects. We immediately thought of automating this situation. Thats when Generato was born. A visual software generator for developers! With Generato you can create fully working software projects in three steps: 1. Visual application design - Create a transparent project structure and provide the basis for generating your code. 💻 2. Generato your code in seconds - You never have to start from scratch again. Choose one of our high-quality code templates. ♺ 3. Seamless development - Customize your code, which integrates seamlessly into your own development cycle. 🏎 ++++++ Generato benefits at a glance ++++++ SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT ✅ Save up to 65% of your development time and costs by using our visual graph and template approach. YOUR TEMPLATES. YOUR CODE. ✅ You can modify our default templates or start from scratch. Create your individual templates for any requirements. LOCAL CODE GENERATION FROM YOUR BROWSER ✅ Using the newest version of Google Chrome, your code will only be generated directly into your local file system. CUSTOM ATTRIBUTES TO ENHANCE YOUR TEMPLATES ✅ Generato's templates are not just regular templates. Generate even more useful code by customizing your templates even further. GENERATE AS MANY TIMES AS YOU WISH WITHOUT LOSING MANUAL CHANGES ✅ With Generato your individually added code is kept safe at any time, which allows you to implement changes and regenerate quickly. ... and many more features coming soon!🔥 Do you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments? We are currently in our first big feedback phase so leave a comment, we’d love to hear from you! PS: THANK YOU in advance for upvoting and supporting Generato!
