This is the latest launch from Gems – Your AI Knowledge Assistant
See Gems – Your AI Knowledge Assistant’s 2 previous launches
Ranked #12 for today

Get ready-to-use answers from all your knowledge

Free Options
Gems is your personal AI knowledge assistant that answers all your questions based on information it has from all your favorite tools like Notion, Gmail etc.– and now you can chat with it 💬
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
3reviews
1.1K
followers
was hunted by
Björn
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Björn
. Featured on April 26th, 2024.
is rated 3.7/5 by 3 users. It first launched on April 23rd, 2023.
