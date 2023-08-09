Products
Home
→
Product
→
Gega Base
Gega Base
LinkTree but for emails
Gega Base is an email form builder that helps you create an online page to collect emails simultaneously and download them into a CSV file for your work.
Launched in
Email
Marketing
SaaS
by
Gega Base
About this launch
Gega Base
LinkTree but for emails
Gega Base by
Gega Base
was hunted by
Abed Al Ghani Shaaban
in
Email
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Abed Al Ghani Shaaban
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Gega Base
is not rated yet. This is Gega Base's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
