GA-Insights
GA-Insights
GA-Insights

Real-time alerts and reports for your business.
Real-time alerts and reports for your business. Schedule daily or weekly reports, set up real-time anomaly alerts when your data drastically changes. Slack, Email or MsTeams.
11 minutes ago
Ana Maria
This looks really useful, especially for small companies who need simplified metrics monitoring out of google analytics.
an hour ago
William Fernandez
Awesome. Congrats!
an hour ago
