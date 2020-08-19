  1. Home
GA-Insights

Real-time alerts and reports for your business. Schedule daily or weekly reports, set up real-time anomaly alerts when your data drastically changes. Slack, Email or MsTeams.
discussion
5 Reviews5.0/5
Ana Maria
This looks really useful, especially for small companies who need simplified metrics monitoring out of google analytics.
William Fernandez
Awesome. Congrats!
