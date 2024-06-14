Launches
FuzzyFlo
FuzzyFlo
Chatting with AI sucks - try mind mapping with AI
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Why would you want your second brain to be single threaded? With FuzzyFlo, interact with AI in a more "human" way. FuzzyFlo is a OpenAI wrapper that allows the user to "chat" with AI using a mindmap. FuzzyFlo is best suited for visual learners!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
FuzzyFlo
About this launch
FuzzyFlo
Chatting With AI Sucks. Try Mind Mapping With AI.
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
FuzzyFlo by
FuzzyFlo
was hunted by
Jonny Raskauskas
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jonny Raskauskas
. Featured on June 15th, 2024.
FuzzyFlo
is not rated yet. This is FuzzyFlo's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
