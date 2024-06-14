Launches
FuzzyFlo

FuzzyFlo

Chatting with AI sucks - try mind mapping with AI

Free
Why would you want your second brain to be single threaded? With FuzzyFlo, interact with AI in a more "human" way. FuzzyFlo is a OpenAI wrapper that allows the user to "chat" with AI using a mindmap. FuzzyFlo is best suited for visual learners!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 by
FuzzyFlo
Fireberry
Fireberry
FuzzyFlo
FuzzyFloChatting With AI Sucks. Try Mind Mapping With AI.
FuzzyFlo by
FuzzyFlo
was hunted by
Jonny Raskauskas
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jonny Raskauskas
Featured on June 15th, 2024.
FuzzyFlo
is not rated yet. This is FuzzyFlo's first launch.
