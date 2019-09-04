Function101 BentoStack PowerHub

Discussion
Mike Smart
Hi everyone! We are excited to preview Function101's BentoStack PowerHub. This is the third evolution of the BentoStack Apple Accessory Organizer. The first version launched in two years ago on Indiegogo as a modular Apple accessory organizer. Last year, the team added functionality by offering a Wireless Charge Cover which subtly combines a Wireless Qi Charger with a power bank. Next month on Indiegogo, Function101 will launch BentoStack PowerHub, which adds an 8:1 Type C hub and an upgraded 3 device charge cover. Both the BentoStack Hub and Charge Cover are fully compatible with the original BentoStack. Sign up to be one first to hear about the early bird special offers on Indiegogo in the link. Thank you for the support!
