This is the latest launch from Formsly
See Formsly’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Formsly AI Builder
Formsly AI Builder
Create forms and surveys with AI
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build and create forms and surveys with Formsly AI Builder. We have just launched the beta version of our AI builder where you would be able to create forms and surveys with AI.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
SaaS
by
Formsly
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Formsly
Forms and surveys, reinvented.
1
review
317
followers
Follow for updates
Formsly AI Builder by
Formsly
was hunted by
Alex Daniel
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alex Daniel
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Formsly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
