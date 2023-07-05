Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fogo Junior
Fogo Junior

Fogo Junior

Heating with AI and smart sensors

Payment Required
Embed
Optimize your energy through innovative heating with FOGO Junior and patented Grapheat®️ technology.
Launched in
Home
Artificial Intelligence
Home Automation
 by
Fogo Junior
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Fogo Junior
Fogo JuniorHeating with AI and Smart Sensors
0
reviews
8
followers
Fogo Junior by
Fogo Junior
was hunted by
Clara
in Home, Artificial Intelligence, Home Automation. Featured on July 5th, 2023.
Fogo Junior
is not rated yet. This is Fogo Junior's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-