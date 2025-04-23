Launches
Fluig AI
Fluig AI
Instantly turn documents & ideas into professional diagrams
Drop an idea or document—Fluig AI instantly turns it into mind maps, flowcharts, cards and tables. Brainstorm faster, organise info visually, and spark clearer, more creative thinking.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
About this launch
Fluig AI
Smart AI for Mind Maps, Flowcharts & Chat
Fluig AI by
Fluig AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Camile Chao
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
Fluig AI
is not rated yet. This is Fluig AI's first launch.