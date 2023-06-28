Products
This is the latest launch from Flowbite
See Flowbite’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flowbite Icons
Flowbite Icons

Flowbite Icons

430+ free and open-source SVG icons

Free
Embed
Free and open-source collection of over 430+ SVG icons with outline and solid styles built for Tailwind CSS with support for React (JSX) and Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
Open Source
Developer Tools
 by
Flowbite
About this launch
Flowbite
FlowbiteOpen-source ecosystem built on top of Tailwind CSS
31reviews
600
followers
Flowbite Icons by
Flowbite
was hunted by
Zoltán Szőgyényi
in Design Tools, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Zoltán Szőgyényi
,
Evelyne Krall
and
Tanislav Robert
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Flowbite
is rated 5/5 by 28 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-