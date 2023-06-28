Products
Flowbite Icons
430+ free and open-source SVG icons
Free and open-source collection of over 430+ SVG icons with outline and solid styles built for Tailwind CSS with support for React (JSX) and Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
Open Source
Developer Tools
by
Flowbite
Flowbite
Open-source ecosystem built on top of Tailwind CSS
Flowbite Icons by
Flowbite
was hunted by
Zoltán Szőgyényi
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Zoltán Szőgyényi
,
Evelyne Krall
and
Tanislav Robert
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Flowbite
is rated
5/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
