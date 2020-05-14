Discussion
Hi, guys! We’re very stocked to show you our new freebie✨ Flow Lava Constructor speaks the language of the Future. It’s funny way to tell stories about people, robots, and strange creatures. Get illustration you wish by mixing and editing elements from the pack. 🕺 9 Fancy Characters 🏢 16 Monochrome Backgrounds 🤪 A lot of Funny Blobs and Objects 🙌 16 Ready-to-use Scenes Full collection of bright elements is compatible with Sketch and Figma. Step into the future with Flow Lava and share your incredible idea with the world 🌟 Catch promo code "stayhome" that provides a 25% discount for all our products, and even for Unlimited Access to Craftwork products during the whole year.
Really nice characters! Also, love the ability to mix & match illustrations with different components. Seems like this becomes a standard for "illustration packages". Could be a great addition for @pablostanley Blush plugin :) https://blush.design
@geek_1001 Thanks a lot, Ahmed ❤️
