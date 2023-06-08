Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
Solve legal questions within minutes and save hundreds of $
Visit
Upvote 11
60% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Legal support has historically been costly. Global clients pay millions for their legal standing. Many can't afford the initial assessment to confirm their legal backing.
Launched in
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
SocialBu
Ad
AI-powered complete social media management tool
About this launch
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
Solve legal questions within minutes and save hundreds of $
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI by
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
was hunted by
Flinn
in
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Flinn
and
Trycarls
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI
is not rated yet. This is Flinn- Solve legal questions with AI's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report