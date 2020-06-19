Discussion
Ken Kaczmarek
Maker
Hi fellow hunters! Thanks you @scottgo24325629 for hunting us! I'm one of the makers of Flex.io. There are a lot of great tools that integrate API data between systems, but fewer that simply let you grab full data sets from your CRMs, eCommerce systems, etc. We've built Flex.io to make this easy, all from the comfort of your spreadsheet. We'd love it if you'd give Flex.io a spin. To this end, we've built some quick functions for COVID-19 data as an easy way in: https://flex.io/covid-19/ Let us know what you think, what other integrations you'd like to see or if you have any questions. Thanks!
Looks awesome! Great launch.
This is fantastic!