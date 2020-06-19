  1. Home
  2.  → Flex.io

Flex.io

On-demand data from webservices directly in your spreadsheet

Flex.io - On-demand data from web services, directly in your spreadsheet.
Turn any API, file or database table into a custom enrichment function for Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Ken Kaczmarek
Ken Kaczmarek
Maker
Hi fellow hunters! Thanks you @scottgo24325629 for hunting us! I'm one of the makers of Flex.io. There are a lot of great tools that integrate API data between systems, but fewer that simply let you grab full data sets from your CRMs, eCommerce systems, etc. We've built Flex.io to make this easy, all from the comfort of your spreadsheet. We'd love it if you'd give Flex.io a spin. To this end, we've built some quick functions for COVID-19 data as an easy way in: https://flex.io/covid-19/ Let us know what you think, what other integrations you'd like to see or if you have any questions. Thanks!
Upvote (2)Share
David Essex
David Essex
Looks awesome! Great launch.
Upvote (1)Share
Ana Maria
Ana Maria
It looks promising, obviously a lot of effort has been put in.
Upvote (1)Share
Steven Dixon
Steven Dixon
This is fantastic!
Upvote (1)Share