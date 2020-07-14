FlatGA 2.0 is a unified website management tool that lets you view all your important metrics from Google Analytics, and Google Search Console in one place. Here is a summary,
- Basic analytics
- SEO metrics
- Uptime monitoring
- Backlinks information
- Performance report
- Daily/weekly email report
Discussion
Peter Thaleikis
Hey 👋️ We are Kamban and Peter and we work on side-projects. Last year Kamban launched FlatGA 1.0 here on PH, it received wide recognition and ended up #3 of the day. This showed there is a need for a simple tool that makes it easier to view your website metrics and make business decisions. Not everyone needs costlier SEO tools. With 2.0, the goal is to make FlatGA an all-in-one website management tool while still retaining the original simplicity, to help you get a good picture of your business performance. It includes a lot of useful features in a single tool, like search engine performance metrics, uptime monitoring and alert, email reports, and more. For the first 30 subscriptions we offer a 50% ProductHunt discount. Use the code LETSGROW. Please share any feedback here in the comments! Thank you!
Nice simpified Tool to view your Googe Analytics data! It even comes with some handy extra features now which allow you to track your sites SEO performance and more! Really usefu!
@anthemaker Thank you, feel free to let us know if you have questions.
Cheers @anthemaker :) We are here if you got any questions :)
