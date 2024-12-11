Subscribe
Home
Product
Flash.co
Flash.co
Your personal AI-powered shopping concierge
Flash.co provides users with an all-in-one platform to understand their spending, streamline their purchase tracking, declutter their inboxes, and earn meaningful rewards—all while ensuring data privacy and personalization.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Lifestyle
Shopping
by
Flash.co
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Flash.co
Your AI powered shopping concierge
Flash.co by
Flash.co
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Lifestyle
,
Shopping
. Made by
Raj Kuruhuri
,
Amal Vats
,
Onkar Hoysala
and
ranjith boyanapalli
. Featured on December 12th, 2024.
Flash.co
is not rated yet. This is Flash.co's first launch.
