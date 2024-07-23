Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Fireball
Fireball
TailwindCSS email templates for SaaS & marketing
Visit
Upvote 34
$25 off for Product Hunt
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fireball is a collection of simple, modern email templates designed for SaaS products and marketing flows. The templates are built using React Email and TailwindCSS and are designed to be clear, versatile, and easy to extend.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Design templates
by
Fireball | Beautiful Email Templates
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Fireball | Beautiful Email Templates
TailwindCSS email templates for SaaS & Marketing
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Fireball by
Fireball | Beautiful Email Templates
was hunted by
Patrick DeVivo
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Design templates
. Made by
Patrick DeVivo
and
Emily Van De Walle
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Fireball | Beautiful Email Templates
is not rated yet. This is Fireball | Beautiful Email Templates's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report