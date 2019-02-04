Log InSign up
Thousands of marketplaces, one interface.

Hey, why are you still using a search engine? Meet Findy, the intuitive mobile solution that is revolutionizing the way we search.

djjaron
 
  • djjaron
    djjaronAlways be building!
    One stop for all my search needs, great UX/UI

    Theres a lot of data being pulled into this app, so some long tail queries can take some time to render.

    I've bought everything from clothes, Apple accessories, snowboard bindings to Big Bear rentals on the Findy app.

    djjaron has used this product for one month.
Brian Swichkow
Brian Swichkow
Aaron Rosenthal
Aaron Rosenthal
Lachlan Kirkwood
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Brilliant product with an intuitive UI. Impressive to see how much cross-platform content there is to discover!
