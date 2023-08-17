Products
This is the latest launch from Plan
See Plan’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Financial Tracker
Financial Tracker
Finances, expenses, goals and debts, all in your pocket
Visit
Upvote 46
50% FIRST YEAR
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
It's simple and clear financial tracker that helps you save money or plan a budget for a long time. If you have holdings in different banks, you can track progress by using Plan! Statistics. PIN code. Privacy. Synchronize across all Apple devices
Launched in
Fintech
Money
Personal Finance
by
Plan
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"There are so many applications. But having your own Plan is always a good idea. What do you think?"
The makers of Financial Tracker
About this launch
Plan
Finance tracker for goals, incomes, savings in one place.
2
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
Financial Tracker by
Plan
was hunted by
Victor Grushevskiy
in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Victor Grushevskiy
and
Ekaterina T
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Plan
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
46
Comments
19
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#160
