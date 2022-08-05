Products
File Approved
Ranked #2 for today
File Approved
The quickest way to get files approved.
A quick and easy way to send files to get approved by anyone who needs to approve any file. Upload the file, send the link and let them submit notes or approve it. Nothing to learn and no features nobody uses.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
,
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
1
review
9
followers
File Approved by
was hunted by
Vann Ventures
in
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Vann Ventures
. Featured on August 6th, 2022.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is File Approved's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#153
