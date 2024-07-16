Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FidForward
FidForward
Reinventing performance management in your organization
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
FidForward's AI assistant boosts feedback quality and quantity in your organization by reminding employees and structuring their interactions.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Business
by
FidForward
Postman Recorder by DevTools
Ad
Export Postman APIs from browser
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
FidForward
Reinventing performance management in your organization
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
FidForward by
FidForward
was hunted by
Ricardo Batista
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business
. Made by
Ricardo Batista
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
FidForward
is not rated yet. This is FidForward's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report