Faraday.dev
Faraday.dev
Run open-source LLMs on your computer.
Discover the remarkable capabilities of open-source LLMs on your personal computer. Operate seamlessly without an internet connection and with effortless setup.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Faraday.dev
Blackray
About this launch
Faraday.dev
Run open-source LLMs on your computer.
Faraday.dev by
Faraday.dev
was hunted by
srprs
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Faraday.dev
is not rated yet. This is Faraday.dev's first launch.
