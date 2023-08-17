Products
Fantasia - Bedtime Stories

Personalized bedtime stories for children

Free
Embed
Fantasia is a mobile app that offers personalized bedtime stories for children. Powered by AI, the app generates unique stories based on user inputs. Each story is accompanied by captivating visuals, enhancing the storytelling experience.
Launched in
Parenting
Kids
Education
 by
Fantasia
About this launch
Fantasia
0
reviews
9
followers
Fantasia - Bedtime Stories by
was hunted by
Matteo Marzorati
in Parenting, Kids, Education. Made by
Matteo Marzorati
and
Filippo Rivolta
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Fantasia
is not rated yet. This is Fantasia's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-