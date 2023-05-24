Products
Faker.js UI

Simple and intuitive UI for Faker.js

Use Faker.js UI to easily generate fake (but realistic) data for testing and development using Faker.js
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Development
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Any feedback and suggestions would help me improve Faker.js UI. Thank you in advanced!"

About this launch
was hunted by
Joff Tiquez
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Joff Tiquez
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
