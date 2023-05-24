Products
Faker.js UI
Faker.js UI
Simple and intuitive UI for Faker.js
Use Faker.js UI to easily generate fake (but realistic) data for testing and development using Faker.js
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Development
by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Any feedback and suggestions would help me improve Faker.js UI. Thank you in advanced!"
The makers of Faker.js UI
About this launch
Faker.js UI
Simple and intuitive UI for Faker.js
36
followers
Faker.js UI by
was hunted by
Joff Tiquez
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Joff Tiquez
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Faker.js UI's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#184
