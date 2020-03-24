Discussion
Robin Raszka
Maker
Facemoji Kit is the technology we've built in-house from scratch that is powering our Facemoji app, and now also runs in Squad 🎥 and OneWord 👾 We're now living in a time of social distancing 🦠 Video is virtually the only way to stay in touch, and I think this vacuum creates a massive window of opportunity in the social space for something new. We think Facemoj Kit will inspire developers to build exciting, new social apps that let users express themselves more comfortably—or their alter ego👩🎤👨🎤—in fun, new ways with privacy. If you're interested in using Facemoji Kit, feel free to send me a DM or join our chat room on Gitter 👋
