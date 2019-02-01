Facebook Video Marketing Lab

This handbook will give you the strategies and skills you need to navigate the ever-changing world of Facebook video. In particular, you’ll learn how to put video ads to work for your business and your clients.
Everything is backed up by our own data and experiments, to give you a clear picture of how video can help improve your Facebook ROI.
Hey PH! Let’s cut to the chase. This is the definitive guide to Facebook Video Marketing in 2019. It is a massive handbook that takes you through the entire process and includes techniques for all skill levels. Here are the highlights: - We spent real money testing and proving the data in this book. Our info is backed up with actual numbers, straight from the Facebook Ad Manager. - Best-in-class marketers like Dennis Yu and Buffer contributed their knowledge. - It contains 50 videos and 60,000 words of distilled knowledge in the most effective advertising techniques for conversions. This handbook is the first to come out of the Biteable lab - our testing ground for video marketing. It took us three months of testing, tinkering, filming, and writing to make. The result is a jam-packed, richly illustrated book that contains 11 chapters of instructions, tips, and strategies that will get you generating impressive results in no time. The book is completely free to read! Grab a cup of coffee and settle in for one of the most thorough analyses of Facebook video marketing available. 🚀
Thanks for making this!
