Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Excel Formula Bot
Excel Formula Bot
Write Excel and Google Sheet Formulas in seconds using AI
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Excel Formula Bot is a website that utilizes natural language processing algorithms to generate Excel or Google Sheets formulas based on simple text prompts.
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
by
Excel Formula Bot
Fabric
Ad
Your entire digital world in your pocket
About this launch
Excel Formula Bot
Write Excel and Google Sheet Formulas in seconds using AI
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Excel Formula Bot by
Excel Formula Bot
was hunted by
Aditya Barde
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aditya Barde
,
Atharv Tathe
and
Sujit Mali
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Excel Formula Bot
is not rated yet. This is Excel Formula Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report