Excel Formula Bot

Write Excel and Google Sheet Formulas in seconds using AI

The Excel Formula Bot is a website that utilizes natural language processing algorithms to generate Excel or Google Sheets formulas based on simple text prompts.
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Aditya Barde
in Productivity, Spreadsheets, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aditya Barde
,
Atharv Tathe
and
Sujit Mali
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Excel Formula Bot's first launch.
