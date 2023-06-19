Products
Essemem

Animated ads designs by Essemem

Essemem, the easiest and fastest ads design maker for non-designers, is now delighted to announce its new feature, which allows users to generate animated posts!!! Please visit, test and share your feedback, which we value truly.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
 by
Essemem
Maverick
Maverick
The AI reviewer of your GitHub pull requests
About this launch
Essemem
EssememAds Design Maker for Social Media Marketing
Essemem by
Essemem
was hunted by
Krist Marukyan
in Social Media, Marketing. Made by
Edgar Marukyan
and
Lilit Karapetyan
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Essemem
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 4th, 2022.
