Murat Aliravci
This app can be something huge. Its vision is digitalizing live events. They provide the easiest and most affordable way to stream events live in high quality for the content creators (especially musicians), as well as creating new income channels such as being able to sell digital access tickets to their streams, receiving tips and monthly subscription fees. The streamers can provide subscriber only content to subscribers. Besides it is possible to chat and create live polls during the live streams.
