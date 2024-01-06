Products
EntityMatcher
EntityMatcher
Match, transform or categorize data automatically
EntityMatcher enables users to automatically match (determine if two people, products, etc. are the same), transform (extract and format multiple values), and categorize (tag and bucket records) their data via a Web App, Google Sheet Plugin or API.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
by
EntityMatcher
About this launch
EntityMatcher
Match, Transform, or Categorize Data Automatically
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
EntityMatcher by
EntityMatcher
was hunted by
Ihsaan Patel
in
Spreadsheets
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Ihsaan Patel
. Featured on January 8th, 2024.
EntityMatcher
is not rated yet. This is EntityMatcher's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
