EntityMatcher

EntityMatcher

Match, transform or categorize data automatically

EntityMatcher enables users to automatically match (determine if two people, products, etc. are the same), transform (extract and format multiple values), and categorize (tag and bucket records) their data via a Web App, Google Sheet Plugin or API.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
EntityMatcher
EntityMatcher
EntityMatcher - Match, Transform, or Categorize Data Automatically
EntityMatcher by
EntityMatcher
was hunted by
Ihsaan Patel
in Spreadsheets, Developer Tools, Data & Analytics. Made by
Ihsaan Patel
. Featured on January 8th, 2024.
EntityMatcher
is not rated yet. This is EntityMatcher's first launch.
17
4
-
-