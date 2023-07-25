Products
DUOBO by LG Labs

DUOBO by LG Labs

Simultaneous 2-Coffee Capsule Extraction for Infinite Recipe

Create your own unlimited blending coffee recipes with 2-shot layer blending technology of LG Labs via smart app control (temp, volume)
Launched in
Home
Crowdfunding
Coffee
 by
DUOBO by LG Labs
About this launch
DUOBO by LG Labs
DUOBO by LG LabsSimultaneous 2-Coffee Capsule Extraction for Infinite Recipe
DUOBO by LG Labs by
DUOBO by LG Labs
was hunted by
Clara
in Home, Crowdfunding, Coffee. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
DUOBO by LG Labs
is not rated yet. This is DUOBO by LG Labs's first launch.
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#91