Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
DUOBO by LG Labs
DUOBO by LG Labs
Simultaneous 2-Coffee Capsule Extraction for Infinite Recipe
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create your own unlimited blending coffee recipes with 2-shot layer blending technology of LG Labs via smart app control (temp, volume)
Launched in
Home
Crowdfunding
Coffee
by
DUOBO by LG Labs
Reply.io
Ad
Automate your one-to-many sales communication using AI
About this launch
DUOBO by LG Labs
Simultaneous 2-Coffee Capsule Extraction for Infinite Recipe
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
DUOBO by LG Labs by
DUOBO by LG Labs
was hunted by
Clara
in
Home
,
Crowdfunding
,
Coffee
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
DUOBO by LG Labs
is not rated yet. This is DUOBO by LG Labs's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#91
Report