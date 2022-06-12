Products
Home
→
Product
→
Duckchat🦆
Duckchat🦆
Text and video chat with strangers without signup required
Visit
Stats
Duckchat is a web app where people can come and talk to each other anonymously. It provides feautures like video chat, message chat and even media files sharing.
Launched in
Tech
by
Duckchat🦆
About this launch
Duckchat🦆 by
Duckchat🦆
was hunted by
Akshit Dandyan
in
Tech
. Made by
Akshit Dandyan
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
Duckchat🦆
is not rated yet. This is Duckchat🦆's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#48
Report