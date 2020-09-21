Dr.Tail - vet care for $5

discussion
With rising loneliness due to expanding COVID-19 and social distancing, we have been more than ever been relying on comforting pets. However, there was one concern for the pet owner. There is no expert to ask if a pet has abnormal symptoms. Of course, you can go to the emergency room, but it is very expensive 800 dollars on average. Especially, if the symptoms are mild, the cost stays the same. Dr.Tail allows pet owners to receive and store their pet medical records in one place, and based on this, they can consult with an online vet to determine whether or not to visit the clinic to reduce unnecessary visits. Of course, the stored medical records can also be used to prove health when visiting new hospitals or using public facilities. We have tested our MVP for 42 pet owners and verified the proof of concept by receiving 8.7 consultations per day. We expect this service to be necessary because many owners fear unnecessary clinic visits due to COVID-19. We are recruiting partners and early users to join us. They will use our service free of charge as a condition that they give feedback.
"Ask simple questions or whether to visit the vet based on medical records. Records received by email are automatically saved in the app." "Veterinary care, now on your mobile" Ask questions to a veterinarian online to enable vet care at home. You can reduce unnecessary treatment by up to 76 percent. "Medical records, simply organized" Access all medical records in the app for use according to your need. You can get continuous treatment at all veterinary clinics.
Wonderful app! Vet clinics can be just too expensive and I would always take my dog to the vet in case anything serious happens, however i'd rather not spend hundreds of dollars just to find out that my dog has some worms. I hope that this app grows to its full potential and will possibly save tons of time and resources for many of the pet owners out there!
@travis_bellington Thank you for the nice words! First of all, this is the first comment we received! Similar to what you said, only 24 percent of all emergency services are needed, the other 25 percent are allowed to go to the primary clinic the next day, and 51 percent are not required to go at all. We expect this to reduce unnecessary care!
Amazing invention. Thanks
@nazmul_husain Thank you so much! We will show you soon!