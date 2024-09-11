Launches
Double
Design your own stock index
Design & invest in your personalized stock index, advised & tax-optimized by Double. No AUM fees, just world-class portfolio tools for everyday investors.
Fintech
Investing
Finance
Double (YC W24)
About this launch
Design Your Own Stock Index
. Featured on September 23rd, 2024.
283
70
#6
#29
