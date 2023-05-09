Products
Home
→
Product
→
Doppel
Doppel
Chat with icons from the past and present
Introducing Doppel — Chat with AI personas of icons like 💃Taylor Swift, 🦉Drake, 📱Steve Jobs, 🚀Elon Musk, 🧠Albert Einstein, 🖌️Leonardo da Vinci, 🕊️Mahatma Gandhi, 🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo, 🏛️Socrates, 👑Julius Caesar, and many more!
Launched in
Celebrities
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
by
Doppel
The makers of Doppel
About this launch
Doppel
Chat with icons from the past and present 💭
Doppel by
Doppel
was hunted by
Justin Schwartz
in
Celebrities
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Justin Schwartz
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Doppel
is not rated yet. This is Doppel's first launch.
