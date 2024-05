Google Cloud Platform 5,403 upvotes

Google Workspace and GCP allowed us to swiftly set up essentials like email and collaboration tools. Moreover, being accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program has proven very beneficial.

Figma 16,130 upvotes

Figma is an incredible platform where we design our website and create simple icons. It's extremely user-friendly and efficient.

MongoDB 792 upvotes

MongoDB has been remarkably easy to work with from the start. We're also grateful to be part of the MongoDB for Startups Program.