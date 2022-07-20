Products
Dock
Ranked #6 for today
Dock
Collaborative workspace for prospects and customers
Dock is a collaborative workspace for prospects and customers. Dock makes it easy to set up digital sales rooms, onboarding checklists, client portals and project hubs.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Sales
,
SaaS
by
Dock
About this launch
Dock
Collaborative workspace for prospects and customers
Dock by
Dock
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Customer Success
,
Sales
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alex Kracov
,
Victor Kmita
and
Luc Chaissac
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Dock
is not rated yet. This is Dock's first launch.
