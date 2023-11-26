Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
DocDecoder
DocDecoder
A chrome extension that summarises web policies with GPT-4
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
No-one reads Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policies. Our free browser extension uses GPT-4 to generate clear, concise summaries of any website's legal policies for you to skim over before you accept them.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+3 by
DocDecoder
About this launch
DocDecoder
A chrome extension that summarises web policies with GPT-4
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
DocDecoder by
DocDecoder
was hunted by
Josh Waller
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Josh Waller
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
DocDecoder
is not rated yet. This is DocDecoder's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report