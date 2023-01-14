Products
Home
→
Product
→
Do it - social standups
Ranked #9 for today
Do it - social standups
A daily standup for you + your friends
Do it. is a daily standup for you and your friends :) Each morning, everyone gets notified to share one goal for that day. Have fun, keep each other accountable, and get stuff done. 😇 Get it on the App Store or check out doit.slangsocial.xyz
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Social Network
by
About this launch
A daily standup for you + your friends 💛
0
reviews
87
followers
Do it - social standups was hunted by
was hunted by
Anu
in
. Made by
Anu
and
Bharat Kilaru
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is DONE - social standups's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
-
