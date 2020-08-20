  1. Home
DNAlyzer Ethnicity Estimate

AI Powered discover your ethnicity with a photo

DNAlyzer : DNA Ancestry Gradient AI This app tests your Ethnicity. DNAlyzer tries to predict your lineage and which race your family's origins come from.
Would you recommend this product?
Alan Vargas
Maker
Hey guys! We can make estimation of ethnicity with DNAlyzer. We increase the accuracy of the most realistic ones from more than 1600 ethnic backgrounds thanks to artificial intelligence and big data. We do this because people satisfy their curiosity and have fun. We need to know that races are actually equal and that we are all citizens of the world. We built this because at the Black Matter Lives event, we wanted to show that everyone is brothers and we all carry a different gene. Features Gradient Artificial Intelligence DNA analyzer where you can learn the genetic heritage thanks to the inclined gradient intelligence. Family Tree Learn the ethnicity of the ancestry. Genealogy racial DNA analysis. You can learn from which ethnic origin of people in your family are coming from the past. Large Database With Geographic Region 1600 ++ Geographical region and intercontinental ancestry DNA and ethnicity and analyze the most detailed geographic region. The excitement and happiness you bring us through trying and sharing the results provides the energy we need. 🔥🔥🔥
Alan Vargas
Maker
I had to find my ethnic origin by having fun and we developed this application by getting support from artificial intelligence.
I liked the results.
You have to improve the results.
Lindon Pedersen
looks like a fun thing
Alan Vargas
Maker
@lindonpedersen Thank you so much for your support.
Isabella Brown
thats cool
Alan Vargas
Maker
@isabellabrown2 Thank you.I am very glad that you like it
Alex Unt
My DNA test from 23andme was wrong. It turned out I am an Austrian. This app is good for fun in the company of friends. ;)
Maddox Nilsen
Maker
@alex_u2 I've used similar apps but this is the first app to know the right country
