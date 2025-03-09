Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Dex
Dex
The AI Browser Copilot
Visit
Upvote 56
The AI Browser Copilot. 10x your productivity on the browser using simple voice and text to work across the web.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
User Experience
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Dex
The AI Browser Copilot
Follow
56
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Dex by
Dex
was hunted by
Regina Lin
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Regina Lin
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Dex
is not rated yet. This is Dex's first launch.