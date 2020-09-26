DesignBook.

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ruben Vaalt
MakerVisual Designer
Hi folks! 👋 At the moment I am writing a book about the basics of design. This book covers topics such as typography, colors, layout and spacing, images, design systems and more. An easy to read book full of useful tips & tricks supported with graphics and examples. I expect to be able to release the book in a few weeks and I would like to give you the opportunity to register to stay informed of this release. When you register, you will receive a 10% discount! Thanks and see you soon! 🙏
UpvoteShare