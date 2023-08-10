Products
Home
→
Product
→
defexa
defexa
Defexa is a Wallet provides a highly secure banking level
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Defexa non-custodial Wallet provides a highly secure banking level and user-friendly design that allows users to manage and exchange their digital assets with ease.
Launched in
Crypto
Cryptocurrency
by
defexa
MarketWhite,LLC
About this launch
defexa
Defexa is a Wallet provides a highly secure banking level
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
defexa by
defexa
was hunted by
Alena Ars
in
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Alena Ars
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
defexa
is not rated yet. This is defexa's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report