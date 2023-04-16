Products
DeckAssistant

An A.I. Assistant for Stream Deck

Press a Stream Deck button and have our AI process the text you've selected. In any application, with any prompt. Or press a button and bring up a freeform prompt to talk to our AI directly.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
 by
About this launch
DeckAssistant by
was hunted by
Martijn Smit
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Maker Tools. Made by
Martijn Smit
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
