Thank you @saraduit for hunting us!! Linda and Andrew here - makers of Daydream. This is our first product launch ever, and we’re super excited to share what we’ve built with you guys. A few months into quarantine, our social lives were at an all time low. While we were stuck in San Francisco, our best friends were all the way across the country in New York. Bi-weekly Zoom calls were getting boring pretty quick and eventually ended altogether. We built Daydream to fix this. Having grown up in New York City together, we both found ourselves deeply missing one of the most overlooked gems of our urban experience: being able to hang out on the streets and pop into random shops with our friends. The Daydream Mall is about recreating that simple joy of discovery. It looks like a game, works like a chat room, and feels almost like being inside a real store. At its core, we believe that sharing a mutual activity - in this case shopping - makes remote relationships far more maintainable and even a positive experience. So hop on the mall, explore with your friends, and enjoy the time you have together! How to start Daydreaming: * 🙋🏻♀️ Choose your character - Select an avatar and enter the virtual mall * 👩🏻💻 Video chat - Spontaneously talk to people nearby when walking around * Parties - Make a party with your friends to exclusively video chat them and stay connected no matter how far apart you are * Activities - Stay in the loop with what’s going on at Daydream Mall. You’ll get notified when your friends log on, when another user buys something, or, even better - when one of our stores is running an awesome deal! * Shopping - Our keyboard-first browsing experience ensures you’ll be able to look through all the products in your favorite store and add them to your cart using only one hand. 🤙 Thanks so much for taking the time to check out our product! We’ll be chilling at the mall for the next 24 hours with lots of Red Bull and pizza if you want to stop by and chat with us. 😎😎😎 Keep on Dreamin’ Linda and Andrew
