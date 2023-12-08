Products
Home
→
Product
→
DataTrails
DataTrails
Content verification & misuse protection for Dropbox files
Safeguard the authenticity of your Dropbox files - automatically capture provenance metadata and verify using our free Instaproof tool.
Launched in
SaaS
Blockchain
Data
by
DataTrails
About this launch
DataTrails by
DataTrails
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
SaaS
,
Blockchain
,
Data
. Made by
Jon Geater
,
Kelvin Cusack
,
Philip North
,
Madia Wilder
,
Colin McCabe
,
Cindy Vestergaard
,
Rusty Cumpston
,
Will Cumpston
and
Caitlin Foster
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
40
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
