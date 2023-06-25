Products
DataOrangutan
DataOrangutan
Learns your Excel workflow, automates spreadsheet processing
DataOrangutan analyzes user-provided unprocessed and processed example spreadsheets, intelligently determines workflow steps, and automates future processing based on the learned workflow.
Spreadsheets
Tech
DataOrangutan
Jameo
About this launch
DataOrangutan
Learns your Excel workflow, automates spreadsheet processing
DataOrangutan by
DataOrangutan
was hunted by
Andrew Ruba
in
Spreadsheets
,
Tech
. Made by
Andrew Ruba
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
DataOrangutan
is not rated yet. This is DataOrangutan's first launch.
