Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → DataOrangutan
DataOrangutan

DataOrangutan

Learns your Excel workflow, automates spreadsheet processing

Free
Embed
DataOrangutan analyzes user-provided unprocessed and processed example spreadsheets, intelligently determines workflow steps, and automates future processing based on the learned workflow.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Tech
 by
DataOrangutan
Jameo
Ad
Figma for clothing
About this launch
DataOrangutan
DataOrangutanLearns your Excel workflow, automates spreadsheet processing
0
reviews
10
followers
DataOrangutan by
DataOrangutan
was hunted by
Andrew Ruba
in Spreadsheets, Tech. Made by
Andrew Ruba
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
DataOrangutan
is not rated yet. This is DataOrangutan's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-