Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Ballpark
See Ballpark’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Data tables by Ballpark
Data tables by Ballpark
Manage your survey and user research responses at scale
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Data tables are a powerful way to browse, edit, analyse and export your research responses inside of Ballpark.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
Data
by
Ballpark
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Ballpark
Research so simple, you’ll never skip it again
0
reviews
229
followers
Follow for updates
Data tables by Ballpark by
Ballpark
was hunted by
Murat Mutlu
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Data
. Made by
Murat Mutlu
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
Ballpark
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
12
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report