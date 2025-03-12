Launches
Daruma
Track your goals and burn them like daruma when complete
1. Add a new goal. 2. Begin working on your goal by selecting the right eye. 3. Complete your goal by selecting the left eye. 4. Burn your completed goals.
Free
Task Management
Meet the team
About this launch
Daruma
Goal-Tracking with Character
Daruma by
was hunted by
Louie
in
. Made by
Louie
and
Johannes Jakob
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Daruma's first launch.