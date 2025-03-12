Subscribe
Track your goals and burn them like daruma when complete
1. Add a new goal. 2. Begin working on your goal by selecting the right eye. 3. Complete your goal by selecting the left eye. 4. Burn your completed goals.
Daruma by
was hunted by
Louie
in Task Management. Made by
Louie
and
Johannes Jakob
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Daruma's first launch.