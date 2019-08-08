Discussion
Walterion
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Dadroit JSON Viewer ✨, the fastest way to view, manage, and export within big size JSON files. JSON is the most used format to store data, and until now, there were only text editors to handle it, and they are not the real proper solution as they will be quickly lose effect and speed as the file size grows. So we made ours. Dadroit is a brilliant tool that threats JSON as a Data format, not a plain text. It provides you quick outline view, with the help of tree representation. You can browse and query JSON like an enterprise DBMS. It beats all of the other solutions in performance, and it will give you a complete set of tools to work too. Tree highlighted view, Instant search including RegEx support, auto-refresh on file change and many export options including XML is just a part of its features. It is Free and available for download for Mac and Windows right now, and Linux version is on the way. I can't wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any question.
